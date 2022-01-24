No talk of Polish troops in Ukraine, says security chief

Paweł Soloch said Poland was coordinating its actions with its allies.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

The head of Poland’s National Security Bureau (BBN) has said there is currently no talk of Polish troops being deployed to Ukraine as the Ukrainian government has not requested it and it is also the position of the whole of Nato.

Paweł Soloch said Poland was coordinating its actions with its allies. “That has happened since the start of the conflict and I assume it will be that way until there is a de-escalation, I hope,” Soloch said following a meeting at the BBN with President Andrzej Duda on Monday.

The meeting also involved officials from the foreign ministry, defence ministry and ministry of interior as well as the armed forces and special services.

“The situation demands… that these meetings will happen maybe a couple of times a week,” he said, adding that consultation were being regularly held with the United States on the situation in Ukraine.

A conversation will be held on Monday between US President Joe Biden, Duda and EU leaders including of Germany, France and Italy as well as Great Britain and Nato.

Asked whether the BBN meeting had touched on the issue of military aid, Soloch declined to comment except to say that, “a lot of time was devoted to issues of cooperation, and the coordination of these activities with our allies.”

He said the possibility of providing humanitarian aid had been discussed, if there was such a need, as well as international actions in the field of energy policy.

“What matters most is military and humanitarian aid,” Soloch said. “At this stage, primarily activities in the political sphere are also very important, building a uniform message, including from western countries, such as would be a deterrent to Russia.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Paweł Jabłoński said in Brussels on Monday following a meeting of EU foreign ministers that Poland’s Ukrainian partners had “no doubt that Poland is ready to offer them every assistance.”

Jabłoński declined to give information on defence cooperation, however, explaining that such information was classified.