Migration crisis: Belarus border barrier works to start on Tuesday

The construction of the barrier on Poland’s border with Belarus will begin on Tuesday with the mounting of concrete pylons in the ground, said the Border Guard spokeswoman Anna Michalska.

She added that preparations on the construction site had been underway for several weeks.

The 5.5-metre-high barrier will stretch over 186 kilometres and will cost approximately EUR 260 mln. The barrier is to be operational as of June.

Since last summer, thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have attempted to cross the Polish frontier from Belarus and enter the European Union.

Migrants have also attempted to cross from Belarus into Lithuania and the Baltic countries.

Poland has blamed the crisis on the Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko regime, which it says is bringing the migrants to Belarus and encouraging them to attempt the border crossings in a move to destabilise the EU in retaliation for Brussels’ earlier sanctions on Belarus.