Families of Polish diplomats to remain in Ukraine for now: MFA

Poland has no plans to evacuate the families of its embassy staff in Kyiv, Paweł Jabłoński, the deputy foreign minister has said, following the US order for the relatives of its embassy staff to leave amid Russian invasion concerns.

For now, the families of Polish diplomats will stay put, but the ministry is “closely monitoring the situation,” Mr Jabłoński said.

According to the US State Department, the Sunday move came amid rising tensions related to the increased presence of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.

The US State Department officials said that the embassy would remain open and the announcement does not constitute an evacuation. They added that the move had been under consideration for some time and did not reflect a decline in US support for Ukraine.

EU diplomatic missions to stay put



Meanwhile, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, said that the EU would not follow in the footsteps of the US.

“I believe that we should not dramatise. As long as the negotiations are underway, we should not leave Ukraine. There is no reason to do so, unless the Secretary of State Blinken provides us with information that will justify these actions,” he said.

Decisions similar to that of Poland have been issued by the Foreign Ministries of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Germany. In turn, Latvia has warned its citizens of travelling to Ukraine and has announced it was ready to evacuate its diplomatic mission from Kyiv if need be. The UK, on the other hand, has reduced its diplomatic staff in the Ukrainian capital city.