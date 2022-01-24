Gunman storms Heidelberg Uni, wounds several and dies

Armed with firearms and melee weapons, a Heidelberg University student stormed the Faculty of Medicine and Sciences wounding several people. In at least one case those wounds proved to be mortal.

Acting alone, armed with several firearms, a student stormed the Faculty of Medicine and Sciences building of the Heidelberg University’s Neuenheimer Feld area, southwest Germany.

The student opened fire while still being outside the building, the Polish Radio Information Agency (IAR) reported. He then entered one of the Faculty’s buildings and made his way into a lecture hall, where he opened fire at people gathered inside, wounding four.

One of the victims, a woman, was hospitalised but died from her wounds.

Sources differ in their coverage of the way that the gunman died, with some, including Germany’s Bild, reporting him committing suicide, others refraining from providing details of his death. The German police said they could not yet confirm the circumstances of the attacker’s death.

Investigators were not attributing religious or political motives to the attack at this stage, IAR and several German media outlets reported.

Located south of Frankfurt with a population of about 160,000 inhabitants, Heidelberg is home to Germany’s oldest university and one of the best known in the country. Times Higher Education Ranking 2020 ranked Heidelberg University 3rd in Germany and 44th worldwide.

Although Germany boasts some of the strictest gun laws in Europe, and its record of school shootings remains rare, the country has been dealing in recent years with an increasing number of lethal attacks usually coming from jihadists or far-right militants.