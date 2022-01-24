Poles to get free Covid tests as Omicron takes grip

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The Polish state will pay for antigen-based testing in pharmacies in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, now dominated by the Omicron variant.

On Monday, the health ministry sent a relevant ordinance for publication, but the new rules will come into force on Thursday.

The simple antigen tests will be performed by pharmacists in selected pharmacies.

Pharmacists will also be allowed to carry out a broad range of other general health tests, but unlike Covid tests, they will not be free of charge.