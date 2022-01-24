Tennis: Świątek gets past solid Cirstea to reach Australian Open quarter-final

Seeded seventh, Iga Świątek defeated the Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea 5:7, 6:3, 6:3 and advanced to the quarter-finals of Australian Open. The 20-year-old Pole has qualified for this stage in Melbourne for the first time in her career.

In the fight for the semifinals, the Polish prodigy will now face the Estonian Kaia Kanepi, who caused an upset seeing off the tournament two Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus.

So far, the Raszyn-born player has reached at least Round of 16 in each of the four Grand Slam events, but she only managed to go past it in the French Open, where the Pole won in 2020.

Demanding rival



In Melbourne, Iga Świątek made it to the Round of 16 without losing a set, comfortably winning against Harriet Dart, Rebecca Peterson and Russian Daria Kasatkina.

Prior to the Monday clash, she had never faced Cirstea, WTA 38th, and it was the Romanian who really gave her a run for her money, winning the dramatic first part. Both athletes spent almost two and a half hours on the court, but Świątek emerged victorious, keeping her head cool in the crucial moments of the second and third set.

Promotion to the quarter-finals will let Świątek move up by at least two spots in the WTA ranking.

Rise of underdogs



The women’s Australian Open has been rife with surprises. Only Świątek, Barbora Krejcikova (WTA 4th) and the favourite of the hosts, the leader of the WTA ranking Ashleigh Barty (WTA 1st) advanced to the quarter-finals from among the ten top-seeded tennis players.

Iga Świątek is the last Polish representative remaining in the Australian Open. Magda Linette, Hubert Hurkacz and Kamil Majchrzak were eliminated in the second round of the singles, while Magdalena Fręch lost her first match.