Nord Stream 2 will give Russia control over gas flow in whole of Europe

As the world is kept on the edge of the seat watching what might be the eve of a major military conflict in Europe triggered by Russian fixation to the concept of spheres of influence, the head of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) Sergiy Makogon sounds an alarm saying that turning the Russian-German Nord Strem 2 gas pipeline on would lead to Russia enjoying total sway over the flow of gas in the whole Europe, including prices, which would be set for an even steeper upward spike.

In an interview for Germany’s Die Welt daily, Mr Makogon recalled how Germany’s previous government was on cloud nine imagining that Nord Stream 2 would become a source of cheap gas for Europe and Germany. Although the Ukrainian deemed such approach “understandable”, he also stipulated that geopolitical costs of such a decision were enormous.

“Germany’s most glaring mistake was taking the functioning of Ukraine’s system of gas pipelines for granted. When Nord Strem 2 begins operating, the Ukrainian gas pipeline grid will become redundant. [Russia’s gas giant] Gazprom will control the access [to gas] in its entirety, which will bring about a spike in prices that will hit Germany as well. We saw what happened to gas prices in Europe this year,” Mr Makogon stressed, adding that “event the independent International Energy Agency accused Russia of causing a [gas] shortage.”

In the meantime, Russia is trying to do away with Ukraine’s using them to pump the least amount of gas possible. “In the recent months when gas prices soared, Ukrainian pipelines were working at merely 20 percent of their capacity/throughput. We could double or even triple the volume of gas for Europe. The thing is, Gazprom does not send that much gas,” Mr Makogen said.

“They pay us for transit of 110 mln cubic meters of gas daily, yet they send only 50 mln. Meanwhile, gas production in Russia has grown and the demand for gas in Europe is very high. We can see that Russia wants to dry out our pipelines,” said the head of GTSOU.

Die Welt’s guest remarked that “Matthias Warnig, a former officer of the German Democratic Republic’s Ministry for State Security is the CEO of Nord Stream 2 AG, whilst former Chancellor of Germany Gerhard Schroeder presides over the company’s supervisory board. Both of them are close friends of Putin.”

“The moment Nord Strem 2 goes on, [Ukraine] will lose its larges non-military barrier against Russia’s aggression. We will do all in our might to stop the process,” he said.