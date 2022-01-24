EC proposes EUR 1.2 bn aid package for Ukraine

“The European Commission (EC) is proposing a new emergency macro-financial assistance package to Ukraine, amounting to EUR 1.2 bn. This package will help Ukraine meet its financial needs in the context of the conflict [with Russia],” Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EC, announced on Monday.

Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at price: EC

As she added, “we [the EC] will soon begin work on a second long-term macro-financial assistance programme to support the country’s modernisation efforts.”

The EU stands by Ukraine. We are firm in our resolve.

I am announcing a new financial assistance package, made of emergency loans and grants, to support Ukraine in the medium and long-term. https://t.co/0PfKt4wtKP

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 24, 2022

According to Ms von der Leyen, “the Commission will almost double its grant aid to Ukraine this year” and “this support will strengthen Ukraine’s state-building and resilience-building efforts.”

“EU supports Ukraine”

The head of the European Commission recalled that last Friday she spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. She said that they discussed how “the situation in Ukraine arose as a result of aggressive actions by Russia.”

She assured that the EU, "as always, in these difficult circumstances" supports Ukraine.







Ms Von der Leyen called on international partners such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to follow the same approach and renew their engagement with Ukraine.







According to the head of EC, the EU and European financial institutions have allocated over EUR 17 bn in grants and loans to the country since 2014, when Russia illegally annexed the Ukrainian peninsula Crimea and Moscow-backed rebels took control of eastern Ukraine.