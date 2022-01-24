Poland cuts Covid-19 quarantine to seven days

Albert Zawada/PAP

The quarantine period for people who have had close contact with somebody infected with the coronavirus will be cut from 10 to seven days from Tuesday, according to revised coronavirus regulations.

The health ministry ordered the publication of the new regulations on Monday.

The ministry said in a regulatory impact assessment that the reduction of the quarantine period was preceded by an analysis of the observed changes in the clinical course of SARS-CoV-2 infection and the Covid-19 disease caused by it.

It added that the legitimacy of the decision was confirmed by changes introduced in other countries, such as France, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg and Portugal, where the quarantine period is seven days.

Last week, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski warned that the fifth wave of coronavirus, is expected to peak in mid-February with daily infections in the range of 60,000 to 140,000.