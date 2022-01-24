Poland reports 29,100 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 2 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 29,100 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 2 deaths over the past 24 hours to Monday morning, against 34,088 cases reported on Sunday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 13,675 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 13,491 recorded the day prior, including 1,234 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,718 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 819,306 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,861,908 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 50,671,742 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,589,637 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 9,345,652 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.