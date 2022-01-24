Russia’s naval exercises in Irish sea ‘unwelcome’: Irish FM

“Russia has notified Ireland of its planned naval exercises in international waters in the Irish Sea,” Simon Coveney, Ireland’s Foreign Minister, reported in Brussels on Monday, adding that the maneuvers were ‘unwelcome.’

“We do not have the power to prevent this happening but certainly I have made it clear to the Russian ambassador in Ireland that this is not welcome. This is not a time to increase military activity and tension,” the minister stressed.

Minister @simoncoveney speaking about proposed Russian naval exercises at this mornings #FAC.

— Ireland In The EU (@IrelandRepBru) January 24, 2022

As announced by the Russian authorities, the maneuvers are to take place between February 3 and 8, approximately 240 km from County Cork in the south-west of Ireland. The number and types of units to take part in the exercise have not been announced, but military experts expect it to be a task force of three to five ships.

According to international law of the sea, maneuvers within the exclusive economic zone of another country, which extends up to approximately 370 km from the coast, are allowed.

”Russia has options other that invading Ukraine”

Keir Giles, an analyst at the London-based Chatham House think tank, told “The Times” daily that through maneuvers off Ireland’s coast, Russia is making it clear to the international community that it has options other than invading Ukraine to bolster its demands on NATO and the West.

On Sunday, the Irish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it had already expressed its objections to the maneuvers during talks with the Russian authorities. On Monday, Simon Coveney is to raise the issue at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

In recent years, Russia has sent submarines, surface ships and intelligence vessels to Irish-controlled waters several times.