Migration crisis: 20 people force PL-BY border, Border Guard vehicle damaged

“Yesterday, January 23, 20 people tried to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border.

In the Czeremcha section of the Polish Border Guard a group of foreigners, with the support of Belarusian services, forcibly crossed the border, stones were thrown at Polish patrols,” the Border Guard wrote on Twitter.

“A Border Guard service vehicle was damaged, 3 citizens of Ghana who crossed to Poland were detained,” the Border Guard added.

Wczoraj tj.23.01 gr.🇵🇱🇧🇾próbowało nielegalnie przekroczyć 20 osób.

Na odcinku #PSGCzeremcha grupa cudzoziemców przy wsparciu białoruskich służb,siłowo forsowała granicę,w patrole🇵🇱rzucano kamieniami,został uszkodzony pojazd służbowy SG, 3 ob.Ghany przeszło na str.🇵🇱-zatrzymani. pic.twitter.com/SE0BHVd4Jb

— Straż Graniczna (@Straz_Graniczna) January 24, 2022

The agency also posted a video showing how officers use drones to better patrol the area. “In addition to aeroplanes and helicopters, the Border Guard uses unmanned aerial vehicles for border surveillance,” the Border Guard stated on social media.

#zgranicy🇵🇱🇧🇾

Nie od dziś wiadomo, że z góry widać więcej …

Dlatego Straż Graniczna do obserwacji granicy państwowej obok samolotów 🛩 i śmigłowców 🚁 wykorzystuje bezzałogowe statki powietrzne.#granicapolskobiałoruska #PodlaskiOSG #WarmińskoMazurskiOSG #dron #BSP pic.twitter.com/brAkcHul6A

— Straż Graniczna (@Straz_Graniczna) January 23, 2022

Migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border

Last year, the Border Guard recorded 39,700 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. In December, there were over 1,700 attempts, 8,900 in November, 17,500 in October, 7,700 in September, and 3,500 in August.

A ban on stay in the strip encompassing 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus was introduced for three months, from December 1 to March 1. The inhabitants and emergency services are excluded from this ban. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area.

By mid-2022, a barrier equipped with motion sensors as well as day and night cameras is to be erected on the 180-kilometre section of the border.