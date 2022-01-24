COVID-19: 29,100 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 29,100 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 4,547,315 including 581,561 still active. The number of active cases increased from 566,669 yesterday.

The ministry also announced two new fatalities – one from COVID-19 alone and one from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 103,846.

According to the ministry, 819,306 people are quarantined and 3,861,908 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 581,561 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

Vaccinations in Poland

As of Monday a total of 50,671,742 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,589,637 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,234 out of 2,718 available.

COVID-19 global data

As of Monday morning, as many as 352,243,894 coronavirus cases, 5,615,101 deaths and 279,934,054 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 71,925,931, India has the second most with 39,543,328 cases and Brazil third with 24,044,437.