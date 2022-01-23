A source affiliated with the UK intelligence confirmed that the US counterpart has the same evidence of Russian plans to install a friendly leader in Kyiv and use spies to incite protests in the country, the US commercial TV station CNN reported on Sunday.

CNN recalled that the US government had previously accused the Kremlin of recruiting current and former Ukrainian officials to take control of the government in Kyiv. Washington sanctioned four Ukrainian officials on Thursday accused of Russian-driven attempts to destabilise Ukraine.

The US Treasury Department assessed that those, two of whom – Taras Kozak and Oleh Voloshin – currently sit in the Ukrainian Parliament, operated “under the direct control of Russia and participated in attempts to destabilise other sovereign states.” Former MPs, Volodymyr Olijnyk and Volodymyr Sivkovich, are also on the American list.

The only former Ukrainian politician indicated by both the Americans and the British is Volodymir Sivkovich – former MP and deputy head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (RNBO).

UK Foreign Office revelations



On Saturday, the UK Foreign Office said it had information indicating that the Russian government wanted to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv, demonstrating the possibility of an invasion and occupation of Ukraine.

According to the press release, former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev from the former pro-Russian Party of Regions is being considered as a potential candidate.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied this information.

“The disinformation disseminated by the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs is further evidence that it is NATO, led by the Anglo-Saxons, that escalates tensions around Ukraine. We call on the British Foreign Ministry to stop its provocative activities and to stop spreading nonsense,” stated Russian diplomacy.