World News 22.01: Ukraine tensions, arms race, Yemen airstrikes

Growing tensions near the Ukrainian border, the modern arms race, Yemen airstrikes, the relentless Omicron strain of the coronavirus which sparked globalwide protests of various natures were among the topics covered in the Saturday episode of World News.

The tensions between Ukraine and Russia which have been simmering for months are now rapidly intensifying. Russian troops continue to be deployed near Ukraine’s borders and the latest talks between US and Russia brought no breakthrough. Now, NATO countries have moved to rapidly reinforce the Ukrainian military, hoping that may deter an invasion. In turn, the Russian fighter jets are being relocated to Belarus.

Tomasz Grzywaczewski, a political journalist and author, was World News’ guest and provided an insight into the possible scenarios concerning Ukraine and the international involvement in the crisis.

Three children and more than 60 adults are reported to have been killed in airstrikes in Yemen. The target was a temporary detention centre in Houthi-held Saad province and among the victims were migrants from Africa.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 infection rapid spike continues, worsening economies, sparking protests all around the world and depending on social animosities and general dissatisfaction. In France, the demonstrators called for better protection of students and education personnel amid the highly contagious Omicron strain gaining pace. Hungary, on the other hand, witnessed several demonstrations against mandatory inoculations.

The Serbian government has terminated its contract with international mining corporation Rio Tinto on lithium mining. The decision comes after weeks of massive protests against the environmental effects of the mine in Western Serbia. It also coincided with the informal EU summit for the environment which has just ended in France.

