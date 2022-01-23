Polish polar base in Antarctica resumes operations after 42 years

After 42 years, the Polish Antarctic Station named after Antoni Dobrowolski resumed operations as the national flag finally returned to continental Antarctica on the 63rd anniversary of the base’s foundation.

The flag was hoisted by the head of the expedition to the “Dobrowolski” station, professor Marek Lewandowski. This was accompanied by the recreation of the Polish national anthem.

The ceremony was attended by other members of the expedition – professor Monika Kusiak, professor Wojciech Miloch and doctor Adam Nawrot. Nine polar explorers from the nearby Russian base also attended the ceremony.

Preparations



Over the past two weeks, the polar explorers cleaned the buildings and measured pavilions, installed low-energy systems, started heating, provided the base with water and created a sanitary facility.

The base has a satellite connection and is equipped with devices monitoring, among others, changes in the Earth’s magnetic field, seismic waves and the dynamics of the ionosphere.

Polar researchers also undertook paleomagnetic, geomorphological and geochronological studies. Many of these activities have been conducted by Polish scientists in this part of Antarctica for the first time.

Four participants of the 4th Geophysical Expedition to the Polish Antarctic Station named after Antoni Dobrowolski reached the base on January 8. They reached Antarctica in the icebreaker “Akademik Fedorov” and were transported from the ship to the base by helicopter.

One of a kind



Antoni Dobrowolski Station is located in the Bunger Oasis in East Antarctica. It is the oldest Polish research facility in Antarctica and at the same time, the only one located in continental Antarctica. The second base in Antarctica is the Henryk Arctowski Station on King George Island in the South Shetland Islands.

The “Dobrowolski” station was built in 1957 by the Russians. The following year, the Soviet Union handed it over to Poland. The technical takeover of the base by the Polish Academy of Sciences took place in January 1959. The last time the facility was used for scientific research was in 1979.