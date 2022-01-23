Poland reports 34,088 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 25 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 34,088 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 25 deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 40,876 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 13,491 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 13,504 recorded the day prior, including 1,239 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,726 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 825,308 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,847,805 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 50,630,585 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,570,109 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 9,326,462 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.