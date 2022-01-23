COVID-19: 34,088 new infections, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 34,088 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 4,518,218 including 566,569 still active. The number of active cases was 545,463 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 25 new fatalities, of which 7 were due to COVID-19 alone and 18 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 103,844.

Recoveries and vaccination

According to the ministry, a total of 825,308 people are quarantined and 3,847,805 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.

As of Sunday, a total of 50,630,585 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,570,109 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,239 out of 2,726 available.

COVID-19 worldwide

As of Sunday morning, as many as 350,139,772 coronavirus cases, 5,611,179 deaths and 278,582,721 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 71,728,557. India has the second most with 39,237,264 cases and Brazil third with 23,960,207.