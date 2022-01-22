No Russian zone of influence in Ukraine: Polish President

Poland rejects the claim that Ukraine is part of Russia’s zone of influence and believes Kyiv has every right to fully integrate into the EU and Nato, Polish President, Andrzej Duda, said.

The Polish head of state held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Thursday and Friday. The two heads of state focused on the tense situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border, where Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops, ramping up fears of a possible invasion.

“I told President Zelensky that Ukraine can count on support from our country,” President Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter after the talks.

“Poland rejects the concept of zones of influence and supports Ukraine’s full Euro-Atlantic integration,” he added.



Przekazałem Prezydentowi @ZelenskyyUa , że Ukraina może liczyć na wsparcie naszego Kraju. Polska odrzuca koncepcję stref wpływów i opowiada się za pełną integracją euroatlantycką Ukrainy. Bardzo dziękuję za tę cenną wizytę i konstruktywne konsultacje.🇵🇱🤝🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/FHyBnTevti

— Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) January 21, 2022

Russian demands

Russia has demanded written guarantees from NATO that it will not accept any new Eastern members and will remove its forces from countries that joined the alliance in 2004, such as the Baltic States, Bulgaria and Romania.