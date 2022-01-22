US-Polish company involved in successful satellite launching programme

Polish small satellites manufactured by SatRevolution took part in a successful satellite launching mission in “Virgin Orbit’s” innovative space programme, the American company reported.

Virgin Orbit, a company that launches small satellites, announced a successful deployment into orbit of seven satellites in the “Above the Clouds” mission. Among the customers was the Polish company SatRevolution from Wrocław, which specialises in satellite design, manufacturing and operation, and data analysis. The satellites also create a constellation for real time Earth observation. The programme’s goal is to “become the largest global operator of Earth observation satellites”, according to the company’s release.

The “Above the Clouds” mission step by step

Virgin Orbit’s modified 747 carrier aircraft, called “Cosmic Girl”, took off at 22:39 CET on Thursday from Mojave Air and Space Port in California and flew to a launch site over the Pacific Ocean, about 50 miles south of the Channel Islands. After release from the aircraft, “LauncherOne” deployed its payload into target orbit approximately 500 km above the Earth’s surface.



Because of Virgin Orbit’s unique air-launch system, the “Above the Clouds” mission was launched in an orbit never before directly accessible from the West Coast of the Americas. Rather than launching from a fixed pad on the ground, Virgin Orbit conducts its launches from under the wing of a modified 747 aircraft.

The launch was Virgin Orbit’s third successful flight, occurring less than one year from its first mission. The launch brings the total number of satellites launched by Virgin Orbit to 26.



In addition to the Polish company SatRevolution, the “Above The Clouds” mission customers include Spire Global and the US Department of Defence Space Test Program.

Virgin Orbit signed a cooperation agreement with SatRevolution in December 2021.

The “Above The Clouds” mission is named after the fifth track on Gang Starr’s 1998 album “Moment of Truth”.