Nearly 100 tonnes of US arms landed at Kyiv airport

Loaded with 90 tonnes of US arms, a transport aircraft dispatched at the behest of President Joe Biden marked a successful touchdown on the tarmac of Kyiv airport on Saturday.

The US Embassy in Kyiv tweeted that the first batch of US gear, including lethal aid, landed in Kyiv on Saturday.

The first shipment of assistance recently directed by President Biden to Ukraine arrived in Ukraine tonight. This shipment includes close to

200,000 pounds of lethal aid, including ammunition for the front line defenders of Ukraine. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/YeYanK0Px6

— U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) January 22, 2022

This token of support for Ukraine and previous US aid worth a staggering USD 2.7 bn demonstrate, as the embassy tweeted, “U.S. commitment to helping Ukraine bolster its defenses in the face of growing Russian aggression.”

US to respond swiftly, severely if Moscow invades Ukraine: Blinken

see more

The shipment follows President Biden’s Wednesday assertion made via a White House address that he now expected Russia’s Vladimir Putin to “move in” and invade Ukraine, in an act that would mean large-scale war returning to continental Europe for the first time in a generation.

“My guess is he will move in,” President Biden said in response to questions about whether an invasion was about. “He has to do something,” he added.

US Embassy buckles up for invasion

As the US Embassy tweets about the military boost arriving in Ukraine’s capital, it also buckles up for potential Russian invasion preparing the evacuation of all non-essential staff, as reported by CNN.

Citing a source close to the Ukrainian government, the broadcaster said that the US evacuations were likely to begin “as early as next week”.

Ukraine can count on Polish support: President Duda’s aide

“In the face of the threat, Ukraine can count on Polish support,” Jakub Kumoch, the head of the Presidential International Policy Bureau, said on…

see more

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany to talk in Paris

There have been reports of likely talks within the “Normandy format” framework in Paris next week. Citing a source in Putin’s administration, Reuters said it would fall on Tuesday, however, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s chief negotiator, Andriy Yermak, told the news agency that the date had actually been set for Wednesday.

Various iterations of the West-Russia talks are held in increasingly precarious conditions. On Friday, US secretary of state Antony Blinken met with Russian diplomats in Switzerland in a bid to sidetrack the looming armed conflict. In the wake of the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Mr Blinken said: “We didn’t expect any breakthroughs to happen today. But I believe we are now on a clearer path in terms of understanding each other’s concerns.”

UK FM urges Putin to back down before making ‘a huge mistake’

On Friday British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to “step aside and withdraw from Ukraine before he makes a…

see more

UK-Russian talks ahead

With Russia’s Defence Minister accepting the invitation from UK’s Ben Wallace, British-Russian talks are to be held in Moscow.

“The secretary of state has been clear that he will explore all avenues to achieve stability and a resolution to the Ukraine crisis. We are in communication with the Russian government,” a senior UK defence source told PA Media.

The avenue for discussion opened up following Downing Street’s warning addressed to Russia that the latter would be “punished” should the country press on with any “destabilising action” in Ukraine. A scenario for such action being carried out has been seeming all the more likely with some 100,000 Russian boots standing right next to Ukraine.

Downing Street stressed that if Putin launched an offensive there would be a “package of sweeping measures” launched by western allies against the Kremlin. The Uk’s Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat demanded advance action so that Britain can be ready to financially support Ukraine so it is prepared for an invasion.

“I’d like to see all of us going further, because one of the things that’s delaying the ability of the Ukrainian people to mobilise their armed forces to meet any such invasion is, that has a huge effect on any country’s economy,” Mr Tugendhat told the BBC. “If you take hundreds of thousands of people out of the workforce in order to stand guard they will have a real impact on jobs and lives in other sectors.”