Underground State preserved Polish science despite German occupation: historian

What the life of Polish scientists under the German occupation during WWII looked like was something covered by the lecture of Vienna University’s historian Friedrich Cain given at the Pilecki Institute’s Berlin office.

Basing the delivery on his book “Research in the Underground: New Perspectives on Everyday Life under German Occupation of Poland 1939-1945” (“Forschen im Untergrund. Neue Perspektiven auf den Alltag unter deutscher Besatzung in Polen, 1939-1945”) demonstrating the work of Polish scientists under German occupation, the historian posited that war and the German presence on Poland’s territory created new “rules of the game” imposed by the occupier.

Now, at the invitation of the Pilecki Institute’s Berlin office, the intricacies of such life were unravelled to the lecture-goers. In the years of 1939-1945, like all social groups, scientists too were forced to either relinquish their activities or clandestinely reorganise them. Simultaneously, scientific neutrality programmes had to be reconciled with political programmes.

“We do know, all of us, what scientific work looks like in normal circumstances of democracy and peace. In an interesting way, Friedrich Cain demonstrated how scientists change their mode of operation in an extraordinary situation, that is, in the time of war,” deputy head of the Pilecki Institute’s Berlin office Mateusz Fałkowski told Polish Press Agency (PAP). “Resorting to tools of history and sociology, he demonstrated what the everyday reality and research praxis of Polish scientists looked like — the reality of social researchers, physicists and biologists under the German occupation of 1939-1945.”

Mr Fałkowski went on to stress that Polish science and scientists “were at the time part and parcel of the Underground State and thus were subject to norms set down by the underground. The Polish Underground State partially funded their endeavours. Scientific papers written during the war were hence published once the armed conflict subsided.” Still “war and occupation created new ‘rules of the game’ imposed by the occupier. Researchers had to reckon with them at least to a certain extent, also while working in libraries and research institutes managed by German occupying forces. Cain interprets all these changes in a novel way,” Mr Fałkowski said.

The Institute’s deputy head remarked that “science practised in an extraordinary circumstance, during the war, when each action has political and moral significance alike, is an intriguing social phenomenon.” This indicates “not only that the analysis of the work of, say, scientists researching typhus in Lviv, the work of physicists from Kraków but also the reading of one of the founding fathers of Poland’s sociology Stanisław Ossowski’s research documents from the time of war, or of the famous text entitled “A Life of Pretence” [“Życie na niby”] by literature researcher Kazimierz Wyka,” he went on saying.

The Polish resistance movement “enabled the functioning of Polish science and made it possible for intellectuals such as Ossowski, Plezia, Wyka and Miłosz to write, during the war, texts interpreting war experience, papers that demonstrated, among others, psychological and social consequences of war, also for other intellectuals as well,” Mateusz Fałkowski recapitulated.