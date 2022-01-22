COVID-19: record-breaking 40,876 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced record-breaking 40,876 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 4,484,095 including 545,463 still active. The number of active cases was 516,182 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 193 new fatalities, of which 30 were due to COVID-19 alone and 163 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 103,819.

Recoveries and vaccination

According to the ministry, a total of 828,763 people are quarantined and 3,834,813 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 545,463 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Saturday, a total of 50,298,537 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,541,049 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,274 out of 2,723 available.

COVID-19 worldwide

As of Saturday morning, as many as 347,241,499 coronavirus cases, 5,604,660 deaths and 276,813,057 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 71,394,579. India has the second most with 38,903,731 cases and Brazil third with 23,757,741.