Migration crisis: 87 people force PL-BY border, migrants running from Polish services

“Yesterday, i.e. 21.01, 87 people tried to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. This month there have already been 810 such attempts.,” the Border Guard wrote on Twitter.

“At night, in the Czeremcha section of the Polish Border Guard, a group of 10 foreigners approached the border line several times, but upon seeing Polish patrols, they retreated deeper into Belarus.,” the Border Guard added.

Migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border

Last year, the Border Guard recorded 39,700 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. In December, there were over 1,700 attempts, 8,900 in November, 17,500 in October, 7,700 in September, and 3,500 in August.

A ban on stay in the strip encompassing 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus was introduced for three months, from December 1 to March 1. The inhabitants and emergency services are excluded from this ban. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area.

By mid-2022, a barrier equipped with motion sensors as well as day and night cameras is to be erected on the 180-kilometre section of the border.