Poland reports 40,876 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 193 deaths

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 40,876 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 193 deaths over the past 24 hours to Saturday morning, against 36,665 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 13,504 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 13,624 recorded the day prior, including 1,274 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,723 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 828,763 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,834,813 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 50,500,491 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,559,669 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 9,224,733 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.