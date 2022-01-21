World News 21.01: Blinken meets Lavrov in Geneva, Omicron gaining pace

In the latest episode of World News we will find out about the outcome of the Geneva talks between US and Russian diplomats over Ukraine, what arrangements have been made by Presidents Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as the rising global number of the COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron strain.

The meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov did not bring any breakthrough. According to Blinken, both sides better understand each other’s fears, but the crisis is far from over.

On the eve of the 103rd anniversary of the act of unification of Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers held a special parade. All on the brink of a possible military conflict with Russia.

Yet, as there is not much time for celebrations, Ukrainian forces are conducting military drills near the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula. The exercises come as border tensions between Russia and Ukraine grow. Earlier this week president Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to Ukrainians to stay strong.

Ukraine’s leader met with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on the second day of bilateral talks concerning Central European and Ukrainian security. In addition to expressing solidarity with Kyiv, the Polish side highlighted the ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile in Vilnius, most of the national delegations present at the European Conference on Border Management agreed that the issue of the European Union’s external borders is a common matter, and so are also installations and financial outlays incurred by border countries. Poland was represented in the Lithuanian capital by Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński.

Poland is facing its fifth wave COVID-19, a wave declared by scientists to be most contagious out of all the ones that came before it. As the number of infections gradually increases, a new set of covid restrictions has been announced by the Polish government.

