EU external borders is a common matter: Interior Minister in Vilnius

In a very substantive discussion, most of the national delegations agreed that the issue of the European Union’s external borders is a common matter, and so are also installations and financial outlays incurred by border countries, said Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński in Vilnius, where the European Conference on Border Management took place.

The meeting, organised jointly by Poland, Lithuania, Austria and Greece, was attended by interior ministers of the European Union Member States, Schengen countries, as well as representatives of EU institutions and agencies (including the European Commission, Europol, Frontex, the European Asylum Agency and the European Union Fundamental Rights Agency).

A total of 16 participants of the European Conference on Border Management signed a joint ministerial declaration in which they declared cooperation in the protection of the European Union’s external borders.

Before the conference, the ministers visited the Lithuanian-Belarusian border, which is at the same time the external border of the European Union.

European Conference on Border Management



During the meeting, Minister Kamiński stressed the need to strengthen joint efforts to protect the EU’s external borders.

“In the current situation, when illegal migration has become a political instrument, which is one of the threats to the security of the entire EU, Poland recognises the necessity of effective control along the entire length of the EU’s external border, including the establishment of physical barriers, as a priority,” the Ministry’s statement wrote.

In the context of an effective response to hybrid attacks that use migration to destabilise the situation in the European Union, Minister Kamiński pointed to the need to introduce common solutions at the level of EU law. Poland believes that the legislative proposals of the European Commission presented in December 2021 do not sufficiently take into account the conclusions drawn from the current situation.