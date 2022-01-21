Former president Lech Wałęsa sick with Covid-19

Piotr Wittman/PAP

Lech Wałęsa, the former Solidarity leader who spearheaded Poland’s battle with communism, revealed on Friday that he had Covid-19.

“I can’t believe it !!!! 1 – vaccinated three times; 2 – three swabs taken. I am infected,” Wałęsa posted on Facebook.

He also wrote that: “A – headache. B – I can’t warm up my body. C – I feel my body tearing away from my bones. I can’t help it, I can’t feel my own body. What to do”.

Wałęsa, an electrician at the Gdańsk shipyard in northern Poland, became the leader of the Solidarity trade union during the 1980’s. Solidarity, under his leadership, brought about the historic changes that led to the downfall of communism and led Poland to free elections and a free-market economy in 1989.

In 1990 he was elected as the first post-communist president of Poland, a post which he held until 1995.

The Ministry of Health reported on Friday 36,665 new coronavirus infections, and 248 people with Covid-19 had died. In total, from March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, 4,443,217 infections have been confirmed and 103,626 people have died with Covid-19.