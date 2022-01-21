Russia may want to capture Kharkiv: Zelensky for Washington Post

If Russia decides to escalate the war against Ukraine, its first goal may be the occupation of Kharkiv, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Washington Post. In his opinion, the capture of the country’s second largest city [over one million citizens] would be “the beginning of an all-out war”.

According to Mr Zelensky, if Moscow decides to increase its escalation, it will likely target those territories with historical ties with Russia and where still many Russian citizens live.

He added that Russia would probably justify it by defending the Russian-speaking inhabitants, and, after the experience in 2014 and the occupation of Crimea, “we know it is possible and can happen”.

The Ukrainian leader warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that any victory in the war would be short-lived and advised him that, when he is in advanced age, he should think about what he will leave behind.

“In 2014 we were friends; today we are at war. I think Putin has a great chance to agree to a peaceful solution, to sit at the table and find a compromise,” said Mr Zelenskiy, stating, however, that “no one will forget about Crimea.”

Ukraine should not be left alone



When asked whether the military aid provided by the US was sufficient, the Ukrainian president replied in the negative, although he admitted that support from President Joe Biden and his administration was “stronger than before.” But he warned that if Ukraine is left on its own, “it will be a mistake of the whole world.”

“The world will not be the same if there is a war, Europe will surely not be the same”, he said.

The interview took place on Wednesday, ahead of President Joe Biden’s press conference, during which he suggested that a small-scale offensive by Russia into Ukraine’s soil could meet with a weaker response from the West.