Toruń scientists create world’s first no-energy no-pressure water purification and desalination solution to help fight global drinking water shortages

The team of nanotechnology specialists were motivated by the desire to find a solution to help alleviate global freshwater shortages and the problem of water contamination by plastics.

A group of Toruń-based engineers and scientists have come up with the world’s first technological solution for the purification and desalination of water without the need for an energy source, with potential to help solve worldwide freshwater shortages.

The innovative technology, called NanoseenX uses specially created nanomembranes which have the ability to trap impurities and salt in their pores and are arranged in cascades inside a cylindrical device in order to utilise the force of gravity to carry out the filtration, removing the need for the use of energy or pressure.

The device can be used in all climate zones and conditions and placed in any location. Crucially, it can also be used in areas without electricity access for example a beach or remote village.

Alongside salt, the technology is able to purify water of micro and nano plastics, bacteria, viruses and light and heavy metal ions.

According to statistics compiled by Nanoseen and featured on the company’s website, 842,000 people die each year as result of diarrhoea caused by the consumption of unsafe drinking water, 1 in 4 deaths of children under five globally is as a result of water-related illnesses and more than 2.8 billion people in 48 countries will face water stress or scarcity by 2025, up from 31 countries currently.

As a result, Nanoseen created a mobile device which uses nanomembrane technology, with nanomembranes created by them, to transform salt water into clean drinking water in the space of just 2 minutes at a cost of just 0.5 USD for 1,000 litres a day from a single installation.

The technology and device is also environmentally friendly as it doesn’t produce any carbon dioxide emissions, whilst the nanomembranes are biodegradable as they are made from natural carbon compounds and thus don’t have a negative impact on the environment and plant and animal life.

The scalable nanomembranes, which are easy to adapt to existing water technologies, devices and infrastructure and have the potential to replace large and expensive installations for water purification, making drinking water more accessible, have received interest from a number of countries, including Singapore, the Philippines, the USA, Norway and India.

Co-founder and CEO of Nanoseen Bartosz Kruszka told TFN: "The innovation of our solution is the fact that it doesn't require energy to purify and desalinate the water, this is a world first. It is less of a business for us and more of a mission to solve a problem that affects so many people around the world."

“We have several letters of intention and developed pilot project plans and we are now looking for 4.5 million dollars to get it all up and running.

“The money is needed to bring our invention to market, we really want to do that as soon as possible and start helping people, as that was our aim in creating it.

“It is less of a business for us and more of a mission to solve a problem that affects so many people around the world.”