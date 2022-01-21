US to respond swiftly, severely if Moscow invades Ukraine: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made no major breakthrough at talks on Ukraine on Friday in Geneva, but agreed to keep talking to try to resolve a crisis that many fear may turn into a military conflict.

Mr Blinken warned of a “swift, severe” response if Russia invades Ukraine after massing troops near its border, while Mr Lavrov said Moscow was still waiting for a written response to demands for security guarantees.

“Based on the conversations we’ve had – the extensive conversations – over the past week and today here in Geneva I think there are grounds for and a means to address some of the mutual concerns that we have about security,” the US politician told a press conference.

He described the talks as “frank and substantive” and told reporters that Russia now faced a choice.

“It can choose the path of diplomacy that can lead to peace and security or the path that will lead only to conflict, severe consequences, and international condemnation,” Mr Blinken said, adding that diplomacy would be preferable.

The US Secretary of State pointed out that the US, as well as their NATO allies and partners, would continue defending basic principles, including the sovereign right of the Ukrainian people to choose their future.

“There is no trade space there, none,” he said, adding that the US response would also pertain to cyberattacks.

Moscow demands



In turn, Mr Lavrov stressed that Russia has numerously given their assurance that they would not attack Ukraine and that Moscow “has never threatened Kyiv in any way.”

Russia’s demands include a halt to NATO’s eastward expansion and a pledge that Ukraine will never be allowed to join the Western military alliance.

Russia and the United States could hold another meeting next month to discuss Moscow’s demands for security guarantees, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted a source in the Russian delegation as saying.