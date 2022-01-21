PM asks for quick corrections to errors in Polish Deal programme

Mateusz Morawiecki said at a press conference on Friday that he had ordered the Finance Ministry to correct the mistakes.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland’s prime minister has said that the government was not going to “turn a blind eye” to errors in the Polish Deal programme.

Mateusz Morawiecki said at a press conference on Friday that he had ordered the Finance Ministry to correct the mistakes.

“I’ve demanded various corrections from the Ministry of Finance, and they will benefit the taxpayer,” he said and noted that “this work has been going on since the beginning of the year.”

The prime minister also pointed out that the salaries of teachers and uniformed services had already been adjusted.

Teachers and uniformed services were among the first professional groups in Poland to have their salaries paid in advance, and most of them received lower salaries due to tax miscalculations.

The head of the government also mentioned that the government was extending middle-class tax relief to all retirees and pensioners.

Morawiecki also announced a change in the accounting rules in tax relief for single parents. “Such parents will get a tax refund of PLN 1,500 (EUR 331), no matter how much in taxes they paid,” he said.