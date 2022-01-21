UK FM urges Putin to back down before making ‘a huge mistake’

On Friday British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to “step aside and withdraw from Ukraine before he makes a huge strategic mistake”. She also warned Russia and China that the West would stand up to dictatorships.

“The Kremlin has not learned the lessons of history. They dream of recreating the Soviet Union, or a kind of ‘Great Russia’, dividing territories based on ethnicity and language. They claim to want stability, while they work to threaten and destabilise others. We know what lies behind this path and the terrible toll it takes in terms of lost lives and human suffering,” the head of the British Foreign Office said in a speech during her visit to Australia.

She warned that an invasion of Ukraine would lead to Russia getting stuck there for many years, just as it was in the war in Afghanistan and the conflict in Chechnya. “We need everyone to take action. Along with our allies, we will continue to stand by Ukraine and call on Russia to de-escalate and engage in meaningful talks. What happens in Eastern Europe matters to the whole world,” FM Truss added.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne (L) and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (R). Photo: PAP/EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI

“We fight against dictatorships!”

The British minister assured Russia and China that the West will stand together in defence of democracy against dictatorships, which she said are more emboldened than at any time since the Cold War.



“We are also seeing the convergence of authoritarian regimes around the world. It is no surprise that regimes like Belarus, North Korea and Myanmar find their closest allies in Moscow and Beijing. But they do not look at these nations as partners but as puppets. Moscow wants these states to promote its propaganda and destabilise free democracies on its borders,” she pointed out.

The head of British diplomacy stressed that democratic countries must resist, while the West should work with allies such as Australia, Israel, India, Japan and Indonesia to “confront global aggressors”.

“The aggressors are not living up to their promises and responsibilities. They destabilise the rule-based international order and destroy the basis on which it stands. But they have nothing to offer in its place,” Minister Truss concluded.