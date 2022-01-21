Record breakers! Mountain lacemakers set Guinness World Record for world’s largest lace doily

Measuring 5.32 metres in diameter, with a surface area of 22.2 square metres and requiring 61 kilometres of thread and fourth months to make, the giant doily beat the previous world record of 5m diameter.

Traditional lacemakers from the Silesian Beskid mountains have broken the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest lace doily.

Measuring 5.32 metres in diameter, with a surface area of 22.2 square metres and requiring 61 kilometres of thread and four months to make, the giant doily beat the previous world record of 5m diameter, which was set in 2013, also by lacemakers from the town.

Koniaków in southern Poland, is the most famous lacemaking centre in Poland and the globally renowned Koniaków lace, which uses a unique method called ‘heklowanie’, a traditional technique going back over 100 years, was added to UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage in 2017.

The main craftswomen of the doily were Zuzanna Ptak, a distinguished lacemaker from the town, her two daughters and her granddaughter, with help also received from friends, family and Ptak’s students.

The impressive and intricately crafted doily was presented at an official Guinness World Record ceremony on the 16th of January.

Lucyna Ligocka Kohut, president of Fundacja Koronki Koniakowskiej (Koniaków Lace Foundation), who was the coordinator and initiator of the World Record attempt, said: “Although talking about lace has become a daily activity for me, the sight of this lace doily, that we have in front of us, makes me speechless.

“It inspires you to be silent and quietly admire its beauty. However in this historic moment, one can’t not recall the history of this doily, the amazing artists who are behind its creation and the role it will play in the history of Koniaków lace.”

Kohut added: “[The eagle] Is a hallmark of Ms Zuzanna Ptak. She has carried out this motif many times for various items.

“You could say it’s her hidden signature – alluding to her surname Ptak (bird)…At the same time it is a symbol of patriotism, a symbol of Poland with which Koniaków lace is associated.

“The eagle means that wherever this lace is presented, it will be identified with the country in which it was created.”

The record-breaking Koniaków doily will now be flown to Dubai where it will be presented at the Polish Pavilion at the global EXPO 2020 trade fair.