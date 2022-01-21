Rock Rachon: EU taxonomy, presidential election in France

At the turn of the year, the European Commission (EC) presented its proposals concerning the shape of taxonomy – the set of energy sources which the European Union would recognise as ‘clean’ and therefore subject to subsidies under the EU energy policy.

Rock Rachon: Volkswagen’s ‘Dieselgate’ scandal

The proposal includes solutions for both nuclear and gas energy, which are parts of the ongoing dispute within the Union, especially between Germany and France. The German government claims that nuclear energy cannot be classified as sustainable while Poland, Finland, France and Slovakia plan to construct new nuclear reactors in the near future.

“The taxonomy criteria for nuclear [energy] only covers new nuclear plants or the lifetime extension of existing plants,” Frédéric Simon – journalist, energy and environment editor at Euractiv and Rock Rachon’s first guest, said, commenting on the matter, pointing out that “there is nothing in there for the maintenance or operation of existing power plants.”

“That could be a problem for countries like France, which have an ageing fleet of nuclear power plants that need maintenance,” he added.

French presidential election

The programme’s second part concerned the upcoming presidential election in France and surprisingly good results of the country’s right-wing candidates in recent polls.

As the programme’s second guest – Hélène de Lauzun, journalist and lecturer, said, “the situation in France is rather new for this election.”

“For the first time we have several candidates from the right-wing,” she said, adding that especially two of them – Marine le Pen and Eric Zemmour, for the moment “are getting quite high rates in their favour” in latest polls.

The third guest on the show was Matthew Tyrmand who is a Polish-American economist, publicist and social activist, writing for “Do Rzeczy” and “Wprost” weeklies.