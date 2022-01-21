Polish gov’t introduces new regulations to combat COVID-19

On Friday Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced new regulations to help with the fight against COVID-19. The changes include a reduced time of quarantine from 10 to seven days as well as free COVID-19 testing in pharmacies (paid for by the National Health Fund), without the need for a referral.

From January 27, it will be possible to do free antigen tests in pharmacies. People will not need a referral from a doctor to take the test. The test result will be entered in the Polish Entry Registry.

Similar solutions have been introduced in Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, France and Italy. PM Morawiecki pointed out that this action is in line with the recommendations of European agencies.

In addition, the head of the government announced that the number of COVID-19 beds and emergency medical teams would be increased.

Recommendation for remote work

The Prime Minister also conveyed that the recommendation of remote working for public administration and local government has been introduced.

Antigen COVID-19 tests will be available free-of-charge in Polish pharmacies. Photo: PAP/Darek Delmanowicz

Furthermore, an obligation to examine an infected patient over 60 years old will be introduced. People over 60 after a positive test will get a general examination within 48 h – also at home – by a general practitioner.

“For many older people, it is very important that the doctor uses a stethoscope to check whether there is already something wrong with the lungs,” the PM emphasised.

He also appointed a council to fight COVID-19, which will include scientists from different fields, not only medical experts.