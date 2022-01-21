Poland’s public debt at 56.6 percent of GDP in Q3 2021 – Eurostat

Seasonally adjusted data reveals that Poland’s general government deficit reached 1 percent of GDP in the Q3 2021, the EU’s statistics agency said on Friday.

In the Q2 2021, the general government deficit stood at 1.5 percent of GDP.

Poland’s public debt in relation to GDP, according to ESA2010 methodology, reached 56.6 percent in Q3 2021 against 57.4 percent in Q2 2021. It remained flat when compared to Q3 2020.