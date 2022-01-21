Poland’s manufacturing rises y/y in December – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s industrial output rose by 16.7 percent year on year in December 2021, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Friday.

Month on month, industrial output decreased by 2.9 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected December’s manufacturing to grow by 13 percent year on year and to fall by 6.3 percent month on month.

Seasonally adjusted industrial production went up by 13.7 percent year on year and fell by 0.2 percent month on month in December, GUS said.

Manufacturing prices went up by 14.2 percent year on year in December and by 0.8 percent month on month, GUS reported.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected December’s producer prices to go up by 13.5 percent year on year and by 0.5 percent month on month.