Ukraine can count on Polish support: President Duda’s aide

“In the face of the threat, Ukraine can count on Polish support,” Jakub Kumoch, the head of the Presidential International Policy Bureau, said on Friday after the conclusion of two-day consultations between the Presidents of Poland and Ukraine – Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelensky, respectively.

When asked about the results of the presidential talks, the official replied that “first of all, a special channel of contacts between the presidents will be launched.”

“The security of Ukraine is part of our security and this is what both presidents realise,” he pointed out.

As Mr Kumoch reported, the talks also concerned how Poland is currently supporting Ukraine and “how the country could contribute to the de-escalation” of the conflict with Russia.

“Any aggression toward Ukraine will cost Russia dearly”

“Russia must be aware that any aggression towards Ukraine… will cost it dearly. First of all, it will be a price in the form of sanctions, and secondly, it will be a price in the form of causing casualties, also on its side,” he emphasised.

“The Euro-Atlantic community has a duty to counteract any aggression, regardless of its size and scale,” he stressed, announcing that “there will be further talks between presidential representatives in the coming weeks.”

Jakub Kumoch (R), the head of the Presidential International Policy Bureau, talking to journalists. Photo: twitter/@BPM_KPRP

Ukrainian President appreciates the support

“Grateful to the Polish people and [President] Andrzej Duda for consistently supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and Euro-Atlantic integration,” Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media on Friday.

As he added, “such support is especially important in these hard times.”

Grateful to 🇵🇱 people & @AndrzejDuda for consistently supporting 🇺🇦’s territorial integrity, sovereignty & Euro-Atlantic integration. Such support is especially important in these hard times. Glad that we are working together to confront the security challenges in the region. pic.twitter.com/vC9s0ykhSj

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 21, 2022