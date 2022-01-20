Nato must equal Russia’s military power, national security head says

"Nato must strive to match the offensive potential Moscow has been amassing intensively in recent years," Soloch said.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Nato must continue to be a counterweight to Russia’s offensive potential, the head of Poland’s National Security Bureau said on Thursday.

Paweł Soloch told PAP, after a videoconference with high-level officials from the Bucharest Nine (B9) states and the US president’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan, that Nato’s military reinforcement plans have to be put through as the Alliance had to be able to match up to Russia’s military strength.

“Nato must strive to match the offensive potential Moscow has been amassing intensively in recent years,” Soloch said.

The talks were held ahead of Friday’s talks in Geneva between the US and Russian foreign ministers. The conference mainly focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Russia’s relations with the West.

The B9 member countries are Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia.