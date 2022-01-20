Talks with Duda productive, Ukrainian president says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Thursday that he and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda discussed security challenges and cooperation in transport and energy, during a meeting held earlier in the day.

Zelensky, who met with Duda in the southern-Polish resort town of Wisła, wrote that he and the Polish president also fixed a timetable for future talks.

“Productive talks with my friend Andrzej Duda are in progress,” Zelensky wrote. The meeting between both presidents will be continued on Friday.

Earlier, Duda’s international affairs aide Jakub Kumoch and the head of the National Security Bureau, Paweł Soloch, said the Duda-Zelensky talks would focus on regional security, especially Russia’s aggressive conduct towards Ukraine.

“Supporting Ukraine is one of the most important priorities of President Andrzej Duda’s policy,” Soloch added.