New exhibition reveals Poland’s Xmas traditions in 60s and 70s

Marcin Kmieciński/PAP

How Poland celebrated Christmas in the 1960s and 1970s is the subject of a fascinating new exhibition organised by the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

The black and white photos come from the extensive collection of the PAP Photo Archive, which includes several millions of photographs.

You can visit the exhibition in the Agency’s building (Bracka 6/8 street) until the end of January 2022.


