Ukrainian president arrives in Poland for talks with Polish counterpart

SERGEY DOLZHENKO/PAP/EPA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Poland on Thursday for security talks with President Andrzej Duda amid rising tensions over a Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border.

Zelensky’s office said he would be received by Duda at his state residence in Wisla, southern Poland.

“The heads of state will hold a range of both face-to-face meetings and in wider formats, and will discuss the full spectrum of issues and common challenges important for both countries,” Zelensky’s office wrote on Facebook. “The main subject will be the security issue.”

The two presidents will hold talks in Wisla on Thursday and Friday centering on regional security and the threat of Russian aggression. Support for Ukraine is one of Duda’s priority policies, the head of the National Security Bureau, Pawel Soloch, stressed.