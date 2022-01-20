Hero drug-busting sniffer dog retires from long arm of the PAW

The chocolate-coloured sniffer dog called Loca became a legend for helping to bring down drug smugglers and dealers, with the last three years alone seeing her sniff out 18 million PLN-worth of narcotics and illegal tobacco products.

A hero Labrador called Loca is retiring from the long arm of the law following a nine-year drug-busting career with the Masovian Customs and Tax office.

The chocolate-coloured sniffer dog became a legend for helping to bring down drug smugglers and dealers, with the last three years alone seeing her sniff out 18 million PLN-worth of narcotics and illegal tobacco products.

Beginning her adventure with the service in 2012 after completing basic training, at first to detect tobacco products, her tutor Grzegorz later widened Loca's sniffing range and in 2018 she acquired new skills, adding intoxicant detection to her CV.

Beginning her adventure with the service in 2012 after completing basic training, at first to detect tobacco products, her tutor Grzegorz later widened Loca’s sniffing range and in 2018 she acquired new skills, adding intoxicant detection to her CV.

A spokesman for the Tax office said: “In this way, she became one of the first dual dogs in Poland. Calm, patient, reliable during her official tasks, she detected both tobacco products and intoxicants.”

In addition to detecting crime, Loca was a big hit with children.

She also cooperated with other services, including with the Police and Border Guards.

The spokesman continued: “Loca has not only had numerous successes, but also numerous meetings with children in kindergartens, schools and at picnics, where showing off her skills was the main attraction each time.

“She was the favourite of children, allowing herself to be petted and patiently posing for photos, stealing the hearts of not only the youngest.”

Loca’s place will be taken by the Labrador Retriever Negrita, whose guardian is also Grzegorz. Negrita has been keeping a close eye on Loca’s work over the past year.