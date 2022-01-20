Architectural gem named one of the best family houses in the world

The stunning design named "From the Garden House" by Robert Konieczny scooped the title after been handed the prestigious Archello Best of 2021 International Award.

Jakub Certowiczca

A family house designed by renowned architect Robert Konieczny has been voted one of the best homes in the world.

The stunning design named “From the Garden House” by Konieczny’s Katowice-based studio KWK Promes scooped the title after been handed the prestigious Archello Best of 2021 International Award.

The architects treated the vast garden as a natural element with the house emerging from the garden.Jakub Certowicz

Dutch portal Archello is one of the world’s leading architectural publications and tends to award more unusual architectural objects.

Delighted Konieczny said: “It is a great feeling that we have been appreciated by this portal, well-known in the industry,” adding that the whole project had been an ‘unusual experience.’

He said: “The owner of the land came to KWK Promes with a garden design already at an advanced stage of execution, the only thing missing was a house because the client wanted to have a beautiful garden right away.”

To achieve the client’s needs, the plants needed to be planted much earlier than building started.

Konieczny continued: “Usually it happens in reverse order. In the beginning, you make a project, build a house, and finally create a garden. In this case, it was completely different. As crazy as it seemed, we took on the challenge.”

Jakub Certowicz

As the architects could not change much in the surroundings of the house, they treated the vast garden as a natural element, hence the name of the project, the house emerging from the garden.

The green oasis has a lake and a picturesque road leading to the house. The ground floor of the house with the living area softly blending in with the surroundings. The white, minimalist, block of the first floor contrasts with the ground floor.

The architects’ goal was to create a building, and in the future, further planned houses around it, which blend harmoniously with nature and draw energy from alternative sources.

Konieczny said: “We wanted the house to draw as much as possible from clean energy, and this happened, leaving a very small footprint on the environment.”

Konieczny founded KWK Promes in 1999, with his work being nominated 10 times for the prestigious Mies Van der Rohe Award.

In 2011, the Polish Minister of Culture awarded Konieczny for his achievements in architecture.