Parliament’s popularity falls to lowest of current term – poll

The Polish public’s opinion of Poland’s lower house of parliament has fallen to its lowest level since the start of this parliamentary term, a new survey has shown.

The CBOS poll also revealed that the approval rating of the Senate, the upper house, was stable but that the public’s appraisal of President Andrzej Duda remained predominantly negative, as it has since November, 2021.

CBOS wrote in a press release to PAP that in the first half of January, the work of the Sejm (lower house of parliament) was praised by 21 percent of the public, down 4 percentage points (pps) on December’s result, while almost two thirds of respondents (63 percent) had a negative opinion of the lower house (up by 2 pps).

The upper house’s rating was stable with almost one third of pollees (29 percent) giving it a positive appraisal and a little over half (51 percent) voicing a critical view.

Since November of last year, President Duda’s approval rating has been predominantly negative with January’s survey recording 46 percent negative opinions to 42 percent positive.