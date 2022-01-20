Polish economy to grow by 4-4.5 percent in 2022 says DevMin

Poland’s GDP growth will be between 4.0 and 4.5 percent in 2022, according to Piotr Nowak, the economic development and technology minister.

Nowak said on Thursday that his ministry had estimated that the Polish economy grew by 5.5 percent in 2021.

“And our cautious projection for this year has put GDP growth between 4-4.5 percent,” he added. The minister underlined that the same range for GDP growth is also expected in 2023.

Economists interviewed by PAP this month put GDP growth at 4.3 percent this year and 4.2 percent next year.