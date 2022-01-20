Poland reports 32,835 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 315 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 32,835 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 315 deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 30,586 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 13,770 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 14,005 recorded the day prior, including 1,297 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,735 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 619,100 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,813,718 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 50,107,831 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,514,286 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 8,925,153 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.