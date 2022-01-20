NS2 pipeline will give Putin new weapon Polish gov’t spokesperson says

The Nord Stream 2 Russia-Germany gas pipeline “is like putting a gun in the hands” of Vladimir Putin, who is now pointing it at Central and Eastern Europe, the Polish government’s spokesman has said.

Piotr Mueller told a public radio station on Thursday that the Polish government is calling for the nearly-ready Nord Stream 2, which bypasses Eastern Europe, to not be activated as it is as a threat to the region’s energy security.

Poland has argued that the pipeline gives Moscow too much influence over Western Europe, especially now given that tensions in Europe are rising owing to fears Russia could invade Ukraine.

“Launching the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline is like putting a gun into the hands of the Russian president and pointing this gun at Central and Eastern Europe,” Mueller said.

“Ukraine… could be turned off in one hour,” he added, referring to the country’s gas supply.

Mueller also said that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had held talks on this matter with his counterparts from Estonia and Latvia on Wednesday

“We know perfectly well that the possible opening of this gas pipeline is simply an additional chance to threaten not only Poland but also Europe with energy destabilisation,” he said.