COVID-19: 32,835 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 32,835 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 4,406,553 including 489,457 still active. The number of active cases increased from 462,567 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 315 new fatalities – 78 from COVID-19 alone and 237 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. This is the highest number during the fourth wave of the pandemic. The death toll in Poland increased to 103,378.

According to the ministry, 619,100 people are quarantined and 3,813,718 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 489,457 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

Vaccinations in Poland

As of Thursday a total of 50,107,831 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,514,286 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,297 out of 2,735 available.

COVID-19 global data

As of Thursday morning, as many as 339,676,201 coronavirus cases, 5,584,472 deaths and 273,253,819 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 69,808,350, India has the second most with 38,218,773 cases and Brazil third with 23,420,861.